No new deaths due to Covid-19

EIGHT more positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

The total number of people who have been infected is 5,938.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the total in the region at 556, according to official figures.

The R number for the coronavirus' reproductive rate in Northern Ireland is at between 0.5 and 1, the Department of Health said.

It added: "When community transmission of the virus is very low, R will no longer be the most important number for the purpose of policy decisions.

"In particular, once the number of new cases is sufficiently low in the context of a robust testing programme and test/trace/protect strategy, the number of positive tests per day is likely to be a more important parameter.

"R continues to show a high degree of volatility and be heavily influenced by small local clusters, and is therefore not the key indicator for policy decisions."