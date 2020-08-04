Mallon hosts series of virtual seminars on challenges of Brexit

HOSTING the first in the series of virtual stakeholder seminars, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today discussed Brexit challenges with the local Sea Port and Ferry Operator sectors.

Minister Mallon said: “The scale of challenge and change facing our island from Brexit is overwhelming. This is a difficult time for many industries, sectors and communities as they battle to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of Brexit.

"As an island, seaports and ferry operators have a vital role to play, not only in maintaining the free movement of vessels and goods but also in ensuring connectivity.

"They have already done sterling work to date, especially in these most exceptional of times as we deal with Covid-19.

"While maintaining business as usual, they have been working hard to make progress on a wide range of areas to prepare and protect Northern Ireland from the impact of Brexit.

"It is crystal clear that there is a need for urgent clarity and guidance on what is going to be required of many industries and government here.

“I’ve committed to working with Executive colleagues and all stakeholders to ensure that absolute clarity, guidance and support is provided to assist our communities in preparing for this significant time of change.

"While there are many challenges still to be overcome, I want to reassure stakeholders that I want to work in partnership to ensure we see the full implementation of the protocol, with clarity, guidance and all of the protections required to protect our industries, services and communities from the impact of Brexit across our island."