Commemorations to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

EVENTS took place across Northern Ireland on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The day commemorates victory over Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end.

A national two-minute silence was observed during a socially-distanced memorial event at Belfast City Hall at 11:00 BST.

The RAF Red Arrows were seen over Belfast at 2pm as part of a national flypast.

Locally, commemorations were held in a number of towns and villages across the north coast, including Portstewart and Coleraine.

