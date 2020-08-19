‘Rival’ Giant’s Causeway car park prompts planning probe

COUNCIL planners are investigating complaints over an alleged unauthorised car park operating close to the Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre.

The site, which is a cheaper alternative to nearby National Trusts facilities, has been attracting dozens of vehicles as good weather attracts thousands of visitors to north coast hotspots.

Local farmers are permitted to open up fields for overspill car parking during limited busy periods.

And the landowner says he is attempting to address traffic congestion which has blighted the area in recent years.

However, strict rules govern development allowed within a five kilomtre zone around the World Heritage Site.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens told The Chronicle that its planning enforcement team was investigating but that, as yet, no action had been taken.

