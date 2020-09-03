Ballymoney Foodbank gives out massive 7 tonnes of food in just three months

THE Director of Ballymoney Foodbank Mr Peter Rollins has commented on the massive increase in numbers using the charity in recent times.

Peter said: “Our numbers increased dramatically over the last three months.

"In June we gave out food to 389 people, in July 228 and in August 252. That was 859 people receiving help totalling 6,839 kgs of food which is almost 7 tonnes.

“This was just food alone and this weight didn't take into account the bread, fresh produce and toiletries also distributed with each food parcel.

“Whilst we have given out so much your donations have continued to be fantastic! We continue to receive tremendous support from so many individuals, churches and other organisations.

“A massive 'thank you' to all who support Food-bank either by donations of food, toiletries or financial gifts, we really do appreciate all you do.

“Once more I can't forget Tesco who continue to support us by facilitating a Foodbank collection point and most recently at our three day collection in store.

“Foodbank could not operate without our fantastic team of dedicated volunteers and I would like to thank each one of you for the amazing work you do within our community and especially over the last few, extremely busy months.

“I'd also like to thank Basil Knipe for the continued use of his premises which house Foodbank.

“In the meantime if anyone needs Foodbank's help we can be contacted by phone on 07565840571,by email info@ballymoney.foodbank.org.uk or indeed through Facebook.”

"Our opening times are 10-12 noon Tuesdays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays.”