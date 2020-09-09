Mayor issues message of thanks to mark Emergency Services Day

TO mark Emergency Services Day, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to all those who work tirelessly to keep us safe and well.



The annual event, which takes place today (Wednesday September 9), aims to celebrate the men and women of the NHS, alongside those that dedicate their lives to fighting fires, policing the streets and saving lives at sea and on land.



Known as '999 Day,' the campaign also promotes the importance of using emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills and highlights the many career and volunteering opportunities available within the services.



Offering his support, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “It is an honour to help celebrate the incredible work of all our emergency services, especially those right here in the Borough.



“They all play such an important role in keeping everyone safe, and this is particularly true during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These difficult times have highlighted more than ever that their dedication to our community and their tireless work to care for us and keep us safe should be celebrated.



“As an area with a wealth of wild landscapes and beaches that are visited by large numbers of residents and visitors, we rely on their skill and dedication alongside their bravery and commitment, often in very difficult and dangerous circumstances.



“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to all those who work and volunteer in the emergency services throughout Causeway Coast and Glens. None of us can predict when we might need your help, but it is reassuring to know you will be there when we need you most, and we should never take this for granted.”



For more information about Emergency Services Day go to www.999day.org.uk.