Watch Motherwell game from comfort of your own home

BBC NI will stream Coleraine's home game against Motherwell live next Thursday evening.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

NOTHING beats being there, or so the saying goes.

And while that is inherently true, the next best thing is a front row seat in the comfort of your own home.

That will be the case for Coleraine supporters on Thursday evening when their favourites host Scottish club Motherwell in the second qualifying round of this season's Europa League.

In keeping with protocol, no supporters will be permitted entry to the Showgrounds.

But those good folk at the BBC, often much maligned it has to be said when it comes to coverage of local sport, have once again stepped up to the plate.

That's because, the two Europa League qualifying games involving Coleraine and Linfield next Thursday (September 17) will be streamed live by BBC Sport NI.

"Coleraine’s second qualifying round against Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and Linfield’s tie at home to Maltese champions Floriana will be available to watch live on the BBC Sport NI website," said a BBC NI spokesperson.

"Coleraine’s game with Motherwell kicks-off at 7.30pm with Thomas Kane on commentary alongside former St Johnston manager, Tommy Wright.

"At 7.45pm, Linfield host Floriana and Liam Beckett joins Michael Clarke on commentary," the spokesperson added.

The next best thing to being there, I suppose...

