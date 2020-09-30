Planning permission for proposed extension refused

FOLLOWING careful consideration of the planning issues, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has today issued her opinion on four planning applications at the Adelphi Hotel in Portrush.

Minister Mallon is of the opinion that planning permission and listed building consent for existing development at the hotel should be approved.

However, planning permission and listed building consent for a proposed extension to the hotel should be refused.

The Infrastructure Minister made her opinion known today following call-in of the four applications in April 2018 when Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee resolved to approve them contrary to the advice of Historic Buildings Unit of the Department for Communities (DfC).

The Minister said: “I have carefully considered both the existing development and extension proposals for the Adelphi Hotel and the advice from my officials.

“In terms of the existing development, I am satisfied that the previous planning history, the limited views of the lift shaft and roof, and the contribution that the existing 28 bedrooms makes to tourism development outweigh the relatively minor visual impacts of the proposal on the listed building.

“However, I consider that the proposed three-storey extension would not be in keeping with the form and design of the listed building and would significantly harm its character and setting and the wider townscape of Portrush.

“In coming to my opinion, I am mindful of the economic importance of growing the tourism potential of Portrush, which can deliver both direct and indirect jobs and I have sought to balance the need to facilitate this important industry locally, whilst ensuring the protection and environmental stewardship of the best of our built heritage.’’