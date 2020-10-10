Brian steps centre stage

BALLYWILLAN Drama Group stalwart Brian Logan has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The Portrush man, who last year celebrated an astonishing 50 years association with the theatre group, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) by The Queen.

It's a tremendous honour for Brian, wife Sharon and everyone connected with the award-winning company.

Last year, the 65-year-old masterminded the Irish premiere of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and was planning a production of 'Little Shop of Horrors' when coronavirus struck.

Speaking to The Chronicle last year, the multi-talented Brian reflected on his lifetime's relationship with BDG.

"I started with Ballywillan when I was 14, at the bottom of the pile, and worked my way up," he said.

"So that's 50 years and counting - though it doesn't seem like 50 years!

"I have no plans to step down," he added.

* More on the Queen's Birthday Honours List in Tuesday's paper...