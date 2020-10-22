'Huge step forward for marriage equality'

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed the introduction of regulations that enable civil partnerships to be converted to marriages.

The General Register Office within the Department of Finance is responsible for the administration of marriage and civil partnership law. 

Welcoming the regulations which will come into effect from December 7, Minister Murphy said: “This is a huge step forward for marriage equality and I want to pay tribute to all those who campaigned so hard for this day.

“There are over 1,300 same sex Civil Partnerships.

"From December, these couples will have the right to convert their Civil Partnership to a Marriage.

“This important legislation provides citizens with equal rights.”

