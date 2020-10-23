Murphy welcomes help for self-employed

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed changes to the Job Support Scheme and increased help for the self-employed.

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement, Conor Murphy said: “For many employers their biggest concern has been wage costs. I have been pressing the Chancellor and Treasury to review the Job Support Scheme and welcome the changes to the scheme.

“The reduction in the employer contribution to employee wages and in the time required for an employee to be in work will provide businesses with much needed flexibility in these difficult times. And importantly this can help save jobs across our most vulnerable sectors.”

Conor Murphy added: “Almost 80,000 citizens in the North have availed of the first grant under the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme – doubling of payments under this scheme will provide much needed assistance.

“I appreciate there are some groups that still need support and I continue to work constructively on their behalf.”