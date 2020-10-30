Thirty-seven deaths involving Covid-19 occur in the last week

LATEST figures published on Friday by NISRA show that 37 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from October 17-23.

The total Covid-19 related deaths figure stands at 979.

Of this total, 547 (55.9%) took place in hospital, 363 (37.1%) in care homes, eight (0.8%) in hospices and 61 (6.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 371 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 88 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to October 23 was 643.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 451 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to October 23 2020, 81.0% (363) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 88 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 46.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending October 23 (week 42) was 391, 113 more than in week 41 and 105 more than the five year average of 286.

Over the last 30 weeks in total, 1,393 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 23rd October totalling 1,134.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 42 (10.7%) of the 391 deaths registered in week 42. This is 25 more than last week (week 41) and brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 23rd October to 972.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.8%) of all deaths and 78.5% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 23rd October.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 269 (27.7%) of the 972 deaths registered in the calendar year to 23rd October.