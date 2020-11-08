PSNI investigate attempted robbery

POLICE are appealing for information following the report of an attempted robbery in Coleraine.



At approximately 1.30pm on Saturday (November 7), as two women were walking along Portrush Road, Coleraine, an unknown male attempted to snatch a handbag from one of the women.

The suspect did not manage to get away with the bag, however the woman suffered injuries due to falling to the ground.



Sergeant Molloy would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries, to contact them at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 837 07/11/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/