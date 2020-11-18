Mayor congratulates Limavady firm on major PPE order

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated Limavady firm Paragon Health after it secured a multi-million pound PPE order.

With an estimated value of £15m, the company has been chosen to supply Type IIR face masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Paragon Health is the first of a number of firms across Northern Ireland to have successfully completed a series of rigorous technical and suitability assessments to allow them to provide vital PPE for the health and social care sector.

Alderman Mark Fielding said the announcement is welcome news for the borough, and showcases the expertise and skills which exist within the area.

“To have a local company leading the way at this crucial time is something to be immensely proud of and I want to offer my congratulations to everyone at Paragon Health as they embark on this stage of their business journey," he said.

“Our industry has proven it’s among the very best in producing high quality PPE which has never been more important for those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

“At a time of great uncertainty, the contract will sustain and create jobs which will help to instil confidence and make a positive impact on our local economy.

“I want to commend the foresight and ambition demonstrated by the company and I wish them every success for the future.”​

The mayor's comments come after Health Minister Robin Swann praised the amazing response from local companies to help supply vital PPE to healthcare workers in Northern Ireland.



“As we all prepare for a critical phase in the battle against Covid-19 all parts of society have a part to play," he said.

"Local industry has had the ingenuity, creativity and foresight to be part of the campaign in the fight against Covid-19 and I am delighted to make this announcement.”

Martin Tierney from Paragon Health paid tribute to the healthcare workers using these medical masks.

“We appreciate the tremendous effort and compassion that healthcare workers put into caring for patients every day," he said.

"We’re proud to help protect them and to provide local employment at the same time.”

Mr Tierney also highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses and the impact this has had on their staff numbers.

“Each new staff member we bring on is paying a mortgage, raising a family and spending money in our local shops," he explained.

“Local people, here in Northern Ireland, have the ability to make high quality goods and to serve our own needs.

“We’ve designed and created world-class production processes to compete with any country on the manufacture of PPE.

“Our exports show that we can provide high quality goods, add local jobs and support research and development in a high-tech industry," he added.