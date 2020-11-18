Tourism Ireland hosts ‘Ireland Virtual Expo’

TWENTY eight tourism companies from across Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland are taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first ever North American ‘Ireland Virtual Expo’ which kicks off today (Wednesday).

The ‘Ireland Virtual Expo’ is a two-day B2B tourism event, organised by Tourism Ireland to allow the tourism companies from across the island of Ireland, as well as 12 tour operators based in North America, to connect with more than 2,000 high-end travel advisors based across the United States and Canada.

Tourism Ireland will facilitate, via an online system, a series of one-to-one, pre-scheduled video appointments.

The aim is to promote Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland to these influential North America travel advisors, to position us well for 2021 – for when the time is right to welcome their clients and international visitors once again.

The virtual event will also include a trade show and webinars, which will highlight our luxury, outdoors and soft adventure offering; opportunities for small group and multi-generational travel; as well as the safety charters which are now in place right across the island of Ireland. Attendees will also enjoy interactive entertainment showcasing our cuisine, culture, crafts and craic!

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America and Australia, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that over 2,000 travel advisors from across the United States and Canada are taking the time to join us, and our partners from the island of Ireland and North America, for our first ever North American ‘Ireland Virtual Expo’.

“Our message for the US and Canadian travel advisors is that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome North American visitors back to our shores.

"We’ll be assuring them that tourism companies across the island of Ireland have been implementing all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic vacation experience for their clients.”