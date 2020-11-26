Evacuated Dervock residents return home: police appeal after 'deliberate effort to cause fear and intimidation'

THE security alert in Dervock caused by the discovery of three suspicious objects this morning has now ended and residents allowed to return to their homes.

Commenting on the significant disruption caused in Dervock today, District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said:

“This was clearly a deliberate effort to cause fear and intimidation at a time when families are doing their best during a global pandemic and in the run up to Christmas.

“Families and older and more vulnerable people were forced to leave their homes while officers and military personnel worked to ensure the area was safe for them to return. We can confirm that the three devices had the potential to be viable and have been removed for further examination.

“It is clear that the vast majority of people in this community want to get on with their lives in peace. While we will continue to provide a policing service to the people of Dervock I am calling on local representatives to use their influence to prevent further incidents.”

Superintendent Magee continued: “Anyone with any information about these devices is asked to contact us on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. If anyone in the Dervock community has any concerns please ring 101, dial 999 in an emergency, or speak with your local Neighbourhood officers."