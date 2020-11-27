Crucial to protect retail sector says Economy Minister

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has welcomed the publication of guidance for users and providers of click and collect services during the circuit breaker.

The guidance is for consumers and businesses alike and provides a framework to allow the Executive agreement for a controlled click and collect service for retail to operate during the two-week circuit breaker beginning on Friday 27 November. Click and collect facilities will be permitted to operate on an appointment-only basis with maximum mitigations in place.

Welcoming the invaluable support provided by the representative bodies across the retail sector, Economy Minister Diane Dodds commented: “Helping retailers provide a range of services to citizens via click and collect during the period of the circuit breaker is hugely important to customers, workers within the retail sector and our broader society.

“The publication of this guidance will help business owners and customers ensure they are operating safely and within Northern Ireland legislation.

“It is crucial we protect the retail sector, while reassuring customers that businesses are operating safely and optimising technology, and minimising the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“I appreciate many smaller independent businesses have faced an immediate challenge in to switching to digital and/or telephone ordering. I encourage everyone, where possible, to support the retail sector by using click and collect, and shopping locally to minimise travel. It is by working together we can help to reduce the threat of Covid-19 and sustain the local economy.”

The Minister added: “My Department has worked closely with the retail sector representative bodies and public bodies in ensuring the advice offered in the guidance is both practical and adheres to public health recommendations.

"However given the varying size and nature of the retail businesses within this sector, each retailer will need to translate this into the specific actions it needs to take, depending on the nature of their business, including the size and type of business, how it is organised, operated, managed and regulated.”