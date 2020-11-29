Two men released unconditionally

TWO men, aged 43 and 44, who had been arrested by detectives investigating the shooting of a woman in her home on Bushmills Road, Coleraine on Monday, 5 October have been released unconditionally.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the PPS – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm.