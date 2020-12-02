Clubs left to count the cost

MILLIONS of pounds in revenue are estimated to have been lost to the local economy because of an absence of overseas golf visitors this summer.

That is the stark reality facing some of the province's leading golf clubs at the end of a year blighted by a global pandemic.

Royal Portrush, Portstewart and Castlerock would, in normal circumstances, have expected to cash in on the success of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush last summer.

However, the arrival of coronavirus in the spring and the subsequent impact to air travel, hospitality, sport and social interaction put paid to those plans.

“We have an unrealised income in 2020 of circa £1million in planned visitor revenue,” admitted Portstewart Golf Club manager Judith Hutton.

“However, we are very encouraged by the high levels of those booked who have moved their bookings into 2021 and 2022.

“All being well, we will play an integral part in getting the sport, tourism and leisure industry as a whole back on track in 2021 and reap the rewards of that for our own club and the wider north coast community and region.”



Royal Portrush Golf Club manager John Lawler admitted Covid-19 had had a ‘significant impact’ on the club’s finances.

“The loss of green fee revenue and associated spend from overseas visitors has had a significant impact on the club’s finances this year,” he said.

“Following the successful hosting of The 148th Open Championship, the demand from overseas visitors was very high and bookings for 2020 have either cancelled or postponed until 2021 or 2022.

“With the recent news about potentially effective vaccines there is some hope that towards the back end of 2021 that international travel may restart, albeit at a greatly reduced level.

“I believe that we still have some distance to go before we can feel confident in the outlook for the coming years but we are hopeful that, in time, some type of normality may return,” he added.

Bert McKay of Castlerock Golf Club agreed that it has been a difficult year.

“Across green fees, bar and food we would have lost over £500,000 this year at the club so, yes, it is substantial numbers we are talking about,” he said.

“Hopefully, if people are allowed to travel and are happy to do so, then 2021 should be a step in the right direction for a return to normality,” he added.

