Gang who stole purse from elderly woman fled scene in two cars - can you help police?

POLICE are investigating a distressing incident which seems to point to an operation by an organised gang of thieves.

They have appealed for witnesses and information after an elderly lady was targeted at a commercial premises in the Larne Road area of Ballymena on Saturday (5th December).

At around 8:15pm, it was reported that four men and one woman were involved in the theft of a purse belonging to an older person in the car park of a commercial premises - understood to be Tesco.

The suspects are believed to have taken a purse containing a sum of money and made off in a grey Volkswagen Jetta and a silver 3 series in the direction of Ballykeel estate.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone who has information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1524 of 05/12/20.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.