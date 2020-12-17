Special delivery!

A BALLYGAWLEY father who delivered his newborn son in a car park on the coldest night of the year has praised a young paramedic who talked him through the birth over the phone - on her very first night shift.

Declan Molloy, 34, and his wife Gemma-Louise, 36, who live just outside Ballygawley in county Tyrone, welcomed third child Leo into the world in dramatic style by the roadside in the early hours of Sunday December 6.

The couple were making their way to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen when Gemma-Louise realised they were not going to arrive in time and told her husband to ring 999.

She began to feel pains at around 10.30pm on the Saturday night and within half-an-hour the couple were in the car and on their way to the hospital. Declan rang for help as his wife's contractions were becoming severe and very close together. Soon afterwards, her waters broke.

“When we got to Fivemiletown, Gemma said the baby was coming so I pulled into the mart car park at the side of the road,” the proud dad explained.

“I rang 999 and the girls on the other end talked us through the steps.

“They told me to remove my shoe lace and tie the umbilical cord with it, because it was wrapped around the baby's back and under his leg.”

On the other end of the phone assisting throughout was newly-qualified Laura Maxwell, who had picked up Declan's call in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service emergency control room as he pulled up in Fivemiletown in thick fog and temperatures of -4C. That call was her 11th call of the night on her first ever shift at work, and one she's certain to remember for many years.

With baby Leo having no intention of hanging around, it was left to Declan — with Laura's expert help under the mentorship of Kelly Burns — to deliver his son in the passenger seat.

With Laura's clear and concise instructions to help bring Leo into the world and ensure that everything was done correctly immediately after the birth, he made his grand entrance at 12.10am, weighing in at 7lb 14oz.

“After Leo arrived I cleaned him with a pair of shorts I had in the car and then wrapped him in a blanket,” Declan added.

The couple said they were hugely grateful to Laura and her colleagues for the calm and professional way they handled everything, providing reassurance and support while they waited in the dark until the ambulance arrived about 20 minutes later.

After being checked over in hospital, baby Leo arrived home on Sunday evening to meet his siblings Mila (3) and one-year-old Noah.

While Declan said the events of Sunday night were surreal, he praised Gemma-Louise for being 'absolutely amazing' throughout.

The Ambulance Service said: “The initial nervousness, anxiety and excitement and the experiences of her first 10 calls had all led to this moment for Laura — a moment I am sure she will treasure throughout all the years we hope she spends with us.

“A huge well done to Laura and to Kelly, and indeed to everyone in the control room, as everything really is a team effort in there.

“Isn't it great to get a chance to spread a little cheer.”