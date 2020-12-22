Translink unveils reduced services

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has approved adjustments to public transport services in response to new Covid-19 restrictions.

From Boxing Day, Translink Bus and Rail Services will operate a reduced timetable of essential services.

Minister Mallon said: “We are approaching the festive period at the end of what has been a difficult year for everyone. As we continue to work together to fight Covid-19, I have agreed reductions in public transport services as we move into this six-week period of restrictions. These arrangements will allow Translink to concentrate resources on running essential services only during the period of restrictions.

“As I have made clear on many occasions, the safety of passengers and staff on our public transport network is my priority and in approving these changes, Translink has assured me that social distancing will be maintained in line with PHA guidelines and that services will be closely monitored for capacity issues.

“As we enter a period of new restrictions I am asking for your support and would ask everyone only to travel if their journey is essential. If you do need to use public transport for an essential journey, I would again reiterate that you must wear a face covering. These requirements are part of the continuing effort that all of us must make to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19. I encourage everyone to continue to play their part.

“I want to thank everyone for their support in staying safe as we continue to address the pandemic. Please do everything you can to protect yourself, protect your family and protect your community. Acting to keep each other safe is the best gift we can give each other this Christmas.”

With the recently announced tighter COVD-19 restrictions coming into effect from Boxing Day, Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead and regularly check the website, social media or use the Journey Planner for the latest timetable information.