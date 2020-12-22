Seasonal spat: TUV leader's claim that 'Unionist villagers are 15th class citizens’ refuted by McGuigan

‘Unionist villagers are 15th class citizens’
Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A SEASONAL spat has erupted between two North Antrim MLAs after the TUV's Jim Allister's has accused Stormont of “systematic neglect” of unionist villages, and “greatly favouring” nationalist ones in North Antrim.
Mr Allister made his remarks after figures emerged showing that the predominantly nationalist villages of Dunloy, Rasharkin and Loughguile got 15 times more DAERA (arms length and departmental)  funding in the last seven years than the more unionist villages of Dervock, Mosside and Stranocum.
However Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan was having none of this, saying:  “I don’t think Jim’s sectarian argument will do any town or village within North Antrim any good and normally I would ignore his blatant nonsense but I believe these criticisms need corrected.

*For full story see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Special delivery!

Declan Molloy, 34, and his wife Gemma-Louise, 36, welcomed third child Leo into the world in dramatic style.

Special delivery!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354