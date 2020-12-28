Tributes paid to Coleraine FC president Andy Magowan

COLERAINE FC chairman Colin McKendry has led tributes to club president Andy Magowan, who has passed away.

The Coleraine businessman said Mr Magowan would be 'deeply missed' by everyone connected with the Showgrounds club.

"History will remember the impact Andy had at our club, he was there when we needed him the most," admitted Colin.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone."

First team manager Oran Kearney echoed his chairman's sentiments, describing the Garvagh man as 'an absolute gentleman.'

"He will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his family at this time," he said.

Mr Magowan had been a long serving managing director of Garvagh based heavy plant company TBF Thompson Ltd before retiring in 2016.

Such was his influence that he was awarded the MBE for services to Economic Development in 2015.

Mr Magowan, 76, who passed away peacefully at home on Station Road in Garvagh on Boxing Day, is survived by his wife Betty and their children Tanya, Paul and Philip.

His funeral will take place at First Garvagh Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.