Ballymoney house fire accused said he would burn occupants ‘like rats and cut their throats’ it is alleged

BAIL has been refused in the case of a man who is accused of committing arson in Ballymoney on Christmas Day.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with arson endangering life with intent, in relation to a fire at a house in Ballymoney and making a threat to kill on December 25.

The man appeared via video link from custody at Ballymena Magistrate's Court on Thursday where a police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

Objecting to bail a police officer told the court that on Friday, December 25 at 9.25pm police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) in regards to a fire at a property at Charles Street, Ballymoney, the home of four Romanian nationals.

He stated that one of the men was trapped upstairs in his bedroom and had to “jump out of the bedroom window to escape.”

The police officer stated that one of the occupants attended Coleraine Police Station on December 29 and claimed that the defendant had made threats via facebook messenger on the evening of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day saying he was going to “burn them like rats and cut their throats”.

He said the NIFRS “confirmed this was a deliberate ignition” and the house was “completely gutted”.

He added that CCTV footage obtained from the Charles Street area showed a male entering the property and later running away.

The police officer said the defendant, who was arrested on suspicion of arson on December 30, had not been formally identified.

He said the objections to bail included interference with witnesses, flight risk and risk of re-offending.

The defence said the CCTV footage was of a male seen entering the property.

He said: “At best the police describe the male as average height, average build, wearing clothes that were light and dark in colour”.

He went on to say that there was “absolutely no facial identification” and there were “no specifics to say the CCTV footage is of the defendant”.

The defence added that the accused had put forward two alibi witnesses.

Refusing bail Deputy District Judge Alan White said that he was refusing bail for a number of legal reasons and the case was adjourned until January 18.