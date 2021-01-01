Road accident outside Dungiven

Road accident outside Dungiven
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DUE to a road traffic collision on the Ballyquin Road, outside Dungiven, the road is closed between Derryork Road and Drumbane Road.

Police are at the scene, please follow their direction. 

