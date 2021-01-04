Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after serious assault near pitches behind Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre

DETECTIVES are investigating the circumstances of a serious assault in Ballymoney on Sunday night (3rd January) which has resulted in the male victim being hospitalised.

Detective Inspector Miller said: “Police received a report at 7:40pm of an injured male who was found on the ground on a pathway close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road in the town.

“Officers responded and located a man who had sustained a head injury. The man, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital where he remains this evening.

“Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 years old were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They all remain in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on the pathway of the Garryduff Road area sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 3rd January, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21 . An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100%.”