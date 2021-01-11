Shock footage of dangerous rail behaviour released

FOOTAGE has emerged of reckless and dangerous behaviour at the rail crossing near Cullybackey.

It is part of Translink's campaign urging road users to ensure they follow the rules around level crossings.

Translink’s Network Assurance and Safety Manager Ian Morrow said: “People put themselves and others at risk by not using crossings properly. We urge drivers and pedestrians to heed the notices, understand the warnings and stop until it is safe to proceed. Any temptation to ignore warning lights and try to rush through closing barriers puts lives at risk

“People should never assume that a train will be slowing as it passes through a crossing. If a driver had to apply the emergency brakes, it can take over 900 metres for a train to stop”.

“As well as releasing the CCTV footage to show reckless driving behaviour at Cullybackey crossing, we are distributing leaflets in the area outlining ‘The Most Important Stop of the Day’ highlighting correct use of Cullybackey and all level crossings”.



Ian concluded “We have CCTV at our crossings and we will continue to pursue prosecutions against those who misuse crossings or engage in unsafe behaviour.”