Portstewart man guilty of failing to remove dog foul

A PORTSTEWART man was found guilty last week at Ballymena Magistrates Court of failing to remove his dog’s foul.

The offence was witnessed by an employee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The dog owner was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £80 for failing to remove the dog foul.

This Fixed Penalty was not paid and legal proceedings were subsequently instigated against the dog owner for the offence.

The man was fined £150 and ordered to pay £124 in legal costs

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “This prosecution demonstrates Council’s commitment to tackle the anti-social problem of dog fouling.

"Dog foul is unsightly, it’s a health hazard and costs Council a considerable amount of money every year to clean up.

"Anyone detected failing to remove their dog foul will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice and failure to pay this will result in legal proceedings.

"We encourage all dog owners in the Borough to be responsible, pick up after their pet and dispose of any dog foul properly.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any cases of dog fouling which they witness.

You can contact the Council’s Environmental Services team by ringing on 028 2766 0200 or email environmentalhealth@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.