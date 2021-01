A 31-year-old Moneymore man appeared before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Monday, on charges arising out of a £120,000 drugs seizure in Tobermore at the weekend.

William Boyce, of Tullynagee Road, Moneymore was charged with possession of Cocaine with intent to supply; possession of Cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Cocaine and possession of criminal property.