Sympathies extended to family after person killed in Ballybogey Road accident

A LOCAL MLA has expressed his sympathy to the family of the person who lost their life this morning as a result of an accident on the Ballybogey Road.

Though there has been no official confirmation the Chronicle understands that the accident involved one vehicle and occurred just after 6am this morning.

The Ballybogey Road was closed at its junctions with Frosses Road and Tullaghgore Road with diversions in place and motorists asked to seek alternative route.

Commenting North Antrim DUP MLA and Policing Board Member Mervyn Storey said,“I want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. As with all such accidents on our roads, we have another family plunged into sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased as this time of sadness.

“We also are not unmindful of the emergency service's who had to attend the scene, we say a word of thanks and appreciation for their response.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene, with a spokesperson saying: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 06.10 on Friday, 22 January following reports of an incident at Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the scene.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital.”