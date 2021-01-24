PSNI investigate Coleraine burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the home of a family in the Cypress Drive area of Coleraine on Friday evening (January 22).



It was reported at around 6.15pm four masked men entered the property.

Three occupants were restricted from moving in their home whilst two of the men went upstairs and carried out a search.

The men made off from the property empty-handed.



The occupants in the property at the time were uninjured but left badly shaken by the incident.



Detectives in Coleraine CID are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime, please call 101 quoting reference 1574 22/01/21.



You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//