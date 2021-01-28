PSNI in appeal for information

POLICE can confirm that 23-year-old Mac O’Neill, who was originally from the Portrush area, died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Ballybogey Road area of Ballymoney on Friday January 22.



Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly after 6:05am, it was reported that a blue Peugeot 207 was involved in the incident. Tragically, the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.



“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the collision and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 212 22/01/21.”