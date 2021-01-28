PSNI in appeal for information

Police confirm that 23-year-old Mac O’Neill died following a one vehicle road traffic collision

PSNI in appeal for information

Mac O'Neill.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

POLICE can confirm that 23-year-old Mac O’Neill, who was originally from the Portrush area, died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Ballybogey Road area of Ballymoney on Friday January 22.

Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly after 6:05am, it was reported that a blue Peugeot 207 was involved in the incident. Tragically, the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the collision and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 212 22/01/21.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Young life cut short

Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.

Young life cut short

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354