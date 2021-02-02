Council withdraw staff from Brexit inspection duties

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

MID and East Antrim Council have withdrawn staff from Brexit inspection duties at Larne Port over security concerns.

Checks on animal and food products at Larne and Belfast ports have been suspended.

The Department of Agriculture said this was pending talks with the PSNI.

Graffiti opposing the Irish Sea border has been painted in some loyalist areas of Northern Ireland in recent days.

Mid and East Antrim Mayorm, Councillor Peter Johnston, said the Council decision had been taken due to "menacing behaviour" referencing growing tensions over the NI Protocol.

It is understood the PSNI is due to meet Mid and East Antrim council and officials from Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) this morning to discuss the threats to workers at Larne and Belfast ports.

The Northern Ireland Executive will also discuss the latest developments.

Police said they have increased patrols at Larne port and other "points of entry".

"The safety of staff working at points of entry is of the utmost importance to us," the PSNI tweeted.

"Where we have credible information we will share that with our partners and take appropriate action."

