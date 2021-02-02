Road impassable due to heavy snow

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the Ringsend Road area of Limavady which is impassable due to heavy snow.

Please seek alternative main routes if possible.

 

