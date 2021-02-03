Murphy allocates over £100 million

THE Executive has agreed further funding allocations of £105.9 million following bids from Departments.

Outlining the allocations, Minister Conor Murphy said: “Many students are facing hardship as a result of the pandemic. The Executive is committed to supporting students and has agreed £10.4 million for student hardship and £1.7 million to meet Further Education student costs associated with remote learning.

“Over £12 million is being allocated to continue supporting businesses with £7.4 million to extend the Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme and £5 million to extend the Covid Restrictions Business Support Schemes.

“Our airports continue to severely impacted by the pandemic. A further £2.2 million of financial assistance is being provided to Belfast International and Belfast City Airport.

“£2.7 million of Capital funding is being allocated with £1.7 million for the Belfast City Hospital site and £1 million for the NI Ambulance Service fleet.

“A further £15 million is being provided for Translink on top of the £90 million already provided this year recognising the impact of the pandemic on the organisation.

“£26.1 million is being provided to the Housing Executive to offset landlord’s loss of rental income, meet supplier relief costs and fund maintenance costs which will make a positive impact for those living in these properties.

“In addition, I am also providing an allocation of £35.4 million towards a Teachers Pay settlement.”

Turning to the unallocated funding, Minister Murphy continued: “I have again urged Ministerial colleagues to further consider what additional support is required to assist people and businesses particularly those who have so far not benefitted from financial support. As soon as new proposals come forward from Departments I will make allocations to get the much needed financial assistance out to those who need it as quickly as possible.”