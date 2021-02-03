Met Office Weather Warning For Heavy Rain

Until 23:59 Thu 4th Jan

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Heavy Rain until 23:59 tomorrow night (Thu)

If you experience flooding, you can report it using the link below:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/reporting-flooding

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354