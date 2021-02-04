Former Justice Minister Sugden condemns Coleraine shootings

Former Justice Minister Sugden condemns Coleraine shootings
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has described two recent shootings in Coleraine as 'despicable acts' that show a 'brazen disregard for life.'

Shots were fired through a window of a house on Sunday (January 31) in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

hen, on Wednesday (February 3) night, a house in the Dundoonan Park area was attacked.

Nobody was injured in the attacks.

“This now makes five shootings in Coleraine in a matter of months, showing a seemingly increasing and brazen disregard for life,” said the former justice minister.

“That these attacks have been happening in built-up areas undoubtedly creates fear among the local community.

“Attacks of this nature are unwelcome and never justified. Undoubtedly, local people are worried. Young families and older people live in this area and these abhorrent actions affect the entire community.

“Police are continuing their investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident call police on 101.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354