Help is at hand

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched a new campaign called 'Where To Turn' to raise awareness about vital support services for those facing financial difficulties.

At a time when many of us are living through unprecedented challenges, it’s never been more important for families and individuals to know where to go for guidance and help.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding, explained: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen high numbers of people in crisis, some of whom have no idea where to turn. In many cases, it’s the first time they have needed debt advice, fuel support or emergency essentials from a Foodbank and this can feel overwhelming and isolating.

“There’s lots of support available, but we need to make sure that we are reaching those in need and directing them to the correct organisation. We all have a role to play in this, and we would ask that you help us spread the word.

"Show someone this article, share a relevant post on our social media channels or simply tell someone about the campaign. You never know the difference this simple action could make to the life of a friend, family member or someone in your community.

"We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence when there are excellent support avenues available to help now.”

Advice services supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are still very much available via email and telephone despite restrictions on face-to-face appointments.

If you, or someone you know, has concerns about debt, employment rights, benefits or other issues you can contact the organisations listed below for free confidential advice.

Community Advice Causeway 028 7034 4817

Glenshane Community Development 028 7774 2494

Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Advice Centre 028 7776 5438

Please ring the relevant number for where you live to speak with an advisor.

There are emergency Foodbanks located in: Ballycastle 07536986448; Ballymoney 07565840571; Coleraine 02870220005; Limavady 02877765438.

Please ring the relevant number to speak with a volunteer.

Further campaign details can be found on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s website at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/community-services/covid-19-community-support/advice-services as well as our social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Please help our community to get through this difficult time together.