Lockdown extension proposed?

THERE have been indications that Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions could be extended until early April.
BBC News NI is reporting that this follows a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann,
Measures were imposed on 26 December to manage the spread of Covid-19, with ministers promising frequent reviews.
Health officials have said they want to avoid a rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and Easter holidays.
It is thought another review will take place in mid-March.
The current restrictions are due to last until 5 March, with ministers set to meet to discuss a paper brought by Mr Swann.