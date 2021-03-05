Minister announces business support schemes extension

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has announced the extension of two business support schemes to cover the new period of Covid restrictions.

Payments for the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) and Large Tourism Hospitality Business Support Scheme (LTHBSS) will now continue up to 31 March 2021.

Minister Dodds said: “I know how much businesses across Northern Ireland need to be supported during the Covid pandemic so I am pleased that we are able to extend the time period covered by these two grant schemes.

“Our business support grants are protecting jobs and businesses now as we plan for the rebuilding and recovery of the economy and the reopening of businesses when it is safe to do so.”

The CRBSS provides financial support to businesses forced to close or severely limit their operations as a result of the increased Health Protection Regulations.

As of 2 March, more than £42.6million had been paid to over 4,000 applicants under Part A of the CRBSS. A further £3.5million has been paid to almost 1,000 applicants under Part B.

Those who have already applied for the CRBSS do not need to reapply for the extended period.

The Department has identified over 300 businesses in Northern Ireland which are eligible for the Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme.

They have been provided with an application form to be completed and returned with supporting evidence. The scheme will make a one-off payment based on weekly amounts of between £2,400 and £41,900 depending on an individual business’ NAV.