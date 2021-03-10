Police revisit scene of traffic accident

POLICE investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney which occurred on Monday November 16 are to return to the scene this morning (Wednesday, March 10) to carry out further investigations.

Benvardin Road will be closed from mid-morning for a number of hours, diversions are in place and road users are asked to avoid the area where possible.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s died in the collision between a car and a telehandler which occurred just after 4pm on Monday, November 16.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in this area on that date who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1317 of 16/11/20.