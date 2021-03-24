Tourism Ireland hosts Virtual Expo

THIRTY-EIGHT (38) tourism companies from Northern Ireland, as well as 11 tour operators from the US and Canada, joined Tourism Ireland for a virtual expo, all about Northern Ireland, on Wednesday.

Tourism Ireland highlighted the ‘Northern Ireland Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand to more than 1,400 travel agents across the United States and Canada.

The event opened with a video message from Tourism Minister Diane Dodds welcoming the travel agents to the expo and reminding them about the many great reasons for them, and their clients, to choose Northern Ireland, as soon as the time is right.

An opening reception – with content provided by Tourism NI – showcased the new brand and some of our superb ‘Giant’ experiences.

This was followed by a series of one-to-one, pre-scheduled video appointments – between the tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the North American travel agents.

Travel agents remain an important booking channel for North Americans and the aim is to promote Northern Ireland to these influential travel professionals, who specialise in luxury, outdoor and soft adventure holidays, as well as in small group and multi-generational travel.

Tourism Ireland’s research shows that people are considering now where they will travel to on their first post-pandemic trip – so keeping Northern Ireland ‘live’ in that consideration set has never been more important, to ensure a successful recovery for our tourism industry.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: “Before COVID-19, we had seen a significant growth in tourism in Northern Ireland and for good reason. We have much to offer including our beautiful unspoilt landscapes, with our food being very much rooted in our magnificent natural surroundings and scenery.

"Above all, our visitors can be assured of the warmest of welcomes and our famous hospitality, as well as the promise of an unforgettable holiday where you can experience the vibrancy of our cities and towns or relax in our accessible, peaceful and scenic countryside, all in one trip.

"I am proud to support the iconic 'Embrace A Giant Spirit' brand and look forward to welcoming our visitors back to Northern Ireland in 2021 when the time is right and for years to come.”

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to launch the ‘Northern Ireland Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand to over 1,400 travel advisors from across the United States and Canada today. We are grateful to them for taking the time to join us, and our partners from Northern Ireland, for our Virtual Expo, to hear all about Northern Ireland and the many ‘Giant’ experiences on offer for their clients.

“Our message for the US and Canadian travel advisors is that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome North American visitors back to our shores. We’ll be assuring them that tourism companies in Northern Ireland have been implementing all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic vacation experience for their clients.”