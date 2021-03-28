Planned search in Ballymoney targeting north Antrim UDA

ON Friday (March 26), officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched two properties in the Ballymoney area during which a number of items were seized.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: "Officers carried out a planned search of these properties in an operation targeting the suspected criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.

"North Antrim UDA bring nothing but misery and harm to their communities. They continue to use firearms indiscriminately to commit Human Rights breaches, intimidate and cause fear, putting a further strain on the NHS during a global pandemic.

"I would encourage anyone with information about any type of paramilitary organised criminality to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.   

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

