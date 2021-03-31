Swann receives Covid-19 vaccine and urges public do same

Health Minister Robin Swann received his first Astra Zeneca vaccine today at a community pharmacy in Ballymena.

Speaking after receiving his jab at Ballee Pharmacy, Minister Swann said: “This has been a significant week for vaccine roll-out in Northern Ireland with the opening of the regional vaccination centre at The SSE Arena, the launch of our community pharmacy vaccination service and from today the extension of eligibility to the 45-49 year old age group.

“It will now also be a memorable week for me personally after receiving my first vaccine from the brilliant team at Ballee Pharmacy. I am very grateful to the team for joining the vaccination roll-out programme and to all the health care workers and volunteers throughout Northern Ireland who are administering thousands of vaccines to people here every day.

“Our vaccination programme continues to deliver exceptional results and while ultimate success is dependent on supplies, I think we can all be hopeful for brighter days.

“I am delighted to now join the almost 750,000 people in Northern Ireland who have received a Covid-19 vaccine and would encourage all those who are eligible to do the same. I have said it time and again, vaccines provide real hope for the future so please don’t delay, take advantage of the vaccine as soon as you can.”