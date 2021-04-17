Police investigate arson at Ballycastle caravan park

POLICE received a report of a caravan on fire on Clare Road in Ballycastle earlier this morning (Saturday 17th April), just before 6:10am.



NIFRS and police attended the scene of the blaze which has resulted in a caravan being completely destroyed.



Inspector Mullan said: "While an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson.



"This was a reckless act and it is fortunate the fire didn’t spread to other caravans and that no one was injured.



"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 6am and saw any suspicious activity to call us on 101, and quote reference number 288 of 17/04/21."



You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.