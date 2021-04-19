Stendhal returns with sublime July line-up

STENDHAL Festival has revealed the first part of the line-up for the July Edition of this year’s two-part event.

A stellar cast that covers a multitude of genres has been assembled to take to several stages at Ballymully Cottage Farm Limavady, on July 9th and 10th.

Headlining the event on Saturday, July 10th are Beoga, a hugely popular contemporary Irish Trad band who played a key role in some of Ed Sherran’s most recent successes, playing on tracks like Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan.

With an adventurous spirit and a passion for charting the road less travelled, Beoga have shown that Irish traditional music can take fresh new directions. Constantly evolving, the quintet has proved that new audiences are eager to embrace the genre’s life-affirming energy.

LYRA, who will be making her Stendhal debut this year when she headlines on Friday, July 9th, is a perfect blend of dark electronic pop, punctuated by a stunning vocal power that must be experienced live.

LYRA’s creativity manifests itself in songs, stories and art. Part vintage, part contemporary, she exudes a sense of being free from the constraints of time and era.

Joining them on the bill are Kíla, another seminal Irish Traditional act that features a strong percussive like singing and gorgeous melodies driven by a serious rhythmical undercurrent.

General Fiasco, Ciaran Lavery, ROE, Jealous of the birds, Joshua Burnside and Cormac Neeson head up an always amazing selection of home grown, Northern Irish acts and with over 50 acts in total eventually completing the line up, there will be a little something for everyone’s musical sensibilities at Stendhal’s July event this year.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “We’ve been waiting to get back up to the farm for a long, long time now and this line up of home grown and Irish talent only makes that prospect all the more tantalizing.

“Beoga and LYRA are both phenomenal live acts and we are so pleased that they will be making their Stendhal debuts in July. Kíla are friends of the festival and have never put on anything but a must see show.

“Of course, we have a huge selection of the very best Northern Irish acts as usual, covering loads of genres as usual and we expect that the bands and musicians are keen to make their return to a festival stage as memorable an occasion as possible.

“We have loads more to announce in terms of the line-up, more music, our family programme, comedy programme, poetry and arts line-ups are still to come.”

At present, mass gatherings are still prohibited but as restrictions are starting to ease Ross says he remains confident that Stendhal will be given the green light to proceed this year following frustrating attempts to proceed in 2020.

“We remain confident, now that the timetables for reopening across Northern Ireland have become clearer. Once beer gardens and hotels open up, we believe that camping and entertainment fields should be a very natural next step, particularly now that discussions regarding pilot events will be opening up at Stormont, hopefully within days.”

Tickets for the July and August edition’s of Stendhal Festival are on sale from 9am on Tuesday April 20 but are severely limited this year due to ongoing covid restrictions, with less than 1,000 currently remaining.

The musical line-up announced so far for July is as follows: Beoga, LYRA, Kíla, General Fiasco, Ciaran Lavery, Joshua Burnside, Jealous of the Birds, Cormac Neeson, Amy Montgomery, Lore, Blackbird and Crow, Reevah, Ports, Paddy Nash, Bakken, Matt McGinn, Cherym, Bicurious, Bridgid O’Neill, Rebekah Fitch, Beauty Sleep, Joseph Leighton Organ Trio, Waldorf and Cannon, Villa in France, Molly Hogg, Travi The Native, Stephen Roddy, Teknopeasant, String Ninjas, The Drew Hamill Band, Daft Punk Tribute.

For tickets and more information visit Stendhalfestival.com.