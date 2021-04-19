Two men arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of drugs

DETECTIVES from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit investigating the seizure of a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine in the Portrush area on 8 January 2020 arrested two men aged 20 and 37 today, Monday, 19 April.

They were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B controlled drugs.



Both men have since been released pending a report to the PPS.



Detective Inspector Cherith Craig said: "Drugs have no place in our towns and cities. Drugs ruin lives, and those involved can expect to feel the full force of the law.

"If you have information about drugs, or any other criminal activity in your neighbourhood, let us know. The number to call is 101.



"You can also make a report via the online report form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."