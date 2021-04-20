Fatboy Slim on his way back to Belfast

WE'VE come a long long way together!

One of dance music’s most iconic figures comes to The Telegraph Building this October to help Shine celebrate its 25th birthday.

Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, is renowned as one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time.

His litany of ’90s and ’00s hits opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon and we are delighted to have him return, for his first Belfast show since Belsonic 2016!

Fast forward to 2020 when staying home became the new normal, Norman Cook in the land of lockdown took to the online streaming phenomenon, inviting fans to join him live from his home.

He released a series of 20 Lockdown mixes every Friday during the summer.

In his usual relentless pursuit of fun, he also released his personal Back To Mine after hours groove collection as part of legendary and much-loved mix series.

He then, along with Idris Elba, live streamed a very special At Home With set from his kitchen along with a zoom audience in aid of the charity MIND.

The winter months saw Norman keeping warm at his much-loved Big Beach Café in Brighton.

As a DJ, songwriter, bassist, art curator and father who’s been seen playing clubs, stadiums, festivals, fields, boats, and Brighton’s i360; it’s time for Fatboy Slim to don that Hawaiian shirt, kick off his shoes and reunite us all again unite under one roof raving.

Tickets on sale Friday April 23 at 10am from www.shine.net and www.ticketmaster.ie