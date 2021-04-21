Department publishes updated COVID-19 Response Strategy

THE Department of Health has published an update on its COVID-19 Response Strategy, detailing the wide range of actions undertaken in response to the pandemic.

The document outlines key work initiated in different spheres including new testing technologies, contact tracing, supporting capacity and resilience in the system, rebuilding plans, primary care, COVID centres, financial support, dental services, PPE and workforce support.

This COVID-19 Response Strategy is a living document and has been updated to reflect the rapidly changing environment since the start of the pandemic.

It gives a detailed overview of activity undertaken across the Department and the wider Health and Social Care system.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the publication, saying: “The policy and planning work undertaken in response to COVID-19 has been immense and it is good to see it documented and summarised in this form.

“Policy and planning work happens behind the scenes, often without a great degree of recognition or publicity. It is no less vital for that. I remain in awe of the work undertaken right across Health and Social Care system in response to the pandemic.”